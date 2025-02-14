Int'l Community Discussing Plan to End War in Ukraine at Munich Security Conference

Photo : YONHAP News / AFP

The international community is focusing on a plan to end the war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference(MSC), the world's largest security forum taking place this weekend.U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on the margins of the three-day conference for such discussion on Friday, although the blueprint of the plan was not disclosed in detail.Vance said Washington's fundamental goal is for the war to come to a close, the killings to stop, and peace to be achieved, but not the kind that is going to have Eastern Europe in conflict in just a couple of years down the road.Zelenskyy said his country wants peace very much, but that there needs to be "real security guarantees."Also on the sidelines of the conference, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the allies' first high-level in-person meeting under Trump's second term in office.North Korea issues, Washington's new tariffs, and other issues are likely to top the agenda, after which Cho and Rubio will be joined by their Japanese counterpart for a trilateral discussion.