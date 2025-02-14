Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Children's Choir from Korean School of NJ to Perform at Carnegie Hall in June

Written: 2025-02-15 13:07:56Updated: 2025-02-15 13:51:19

Children's Choir from Korean School of NJ to Perform at Carnegie Hall in June

Photo : The New Jersey Children's Choir from the Korean School of New Jersey

The New Jersey Children's Choir from the Korean School of New Jersey will present a special performance at Carnegie Hall in June to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its establishment.

The concert is scheduled to be held on June 21.

It will be the first time since the opening of Carnegie Hall in 1891 that a choir comprising students from a Korean school will perform at the venue.

The children's choir will perform Korean and American songs, nursery rhymes, and even classical pieces with choreography.

The New Jersey Children's Choir previously sang songs in the Korean language while dressed in hanbok at an official event in April 2023 to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol on his state visit to Washington.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >