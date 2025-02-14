Children's Choir from Korean School of NJ to Perform at Carnegie Hall in June

Photo : The New Jersey Children's Choir from the Korean School of New Jersey

The New Jersey Children's Choir from the Korean School of New Jersey will present a special performance at Carnegie Hall in June to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its establishment.The concert is scheduled to be held on June 21.It will be the first time since the opening of Carnegie Hall in 1891 that a choir comprising students from a Korean school will perform at the venue.The children's choir will perform Korean and American songs, nursery rhymes, and even classical pieces with choreography.The New Jersey Children's Choir previously sang songs in the Korean language while dressed in hanbok at an official event in April 2023 to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol on his state visit to Washington.