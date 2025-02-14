Talks Under Way in Munich to End War in Ukraine, FM Cho to Meet US Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News / AFP

Anchor: World leaders and decision-makers are discussing ways to end the war in Ukraine at this year's Munich Security Conference, where Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio are also set to meet for the first time. Earlier, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate talks, both calling for peace that is sustainable and guaranteeing security.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The international community is set to focus on a plan to end the war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference(MSC), the world's largest security forum taking place this weekend.U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on the margins of the three-day conference for such discussion on Friday.Although the blueprint of the plan was not disclosed in detail, Vance is believed to have explained Washington's war-ending roadmap and sought consent from Kyiv.Vance said Washington's fundamental goal is for the war to come to a close, the killings to stop, and peace to be achieved, but not the kind that is going to have Eastern Europe in conflict in just a couple of years down the road.Zelenskyy said his country wants peace very much, but that there needs to be "real security guarantees."The meeting comes after U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreeing to immediately begin negotiation on ending the war.Also on the sidelines of the conference, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Saturday, local time, the allies' first high-level in-person meeting under Trump's second term in office.North Korea issues, Washington's new tariffs, and other matters concerning the alliance are likely to top the agenda, after which Cho and Rubio will be joined by their Japanese counterpart for a trilateral discussion.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.