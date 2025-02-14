Police Launch Full Investigation into Busan Hotel Construction Site Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have begun a full investigation into a deadly fire that erupted at a hotel construction site in Busan on Friday that killed six people and injured 27 others.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency formed an investigative team of some 30 members, including crime scene investigators, for the case involving Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan.The eastern branch of the Busan District Prosecutors' Office also launched a team consisting of ten prosecutors and 15 investigators.The case is also being looked into by the Busan Regional Employment and Labor Office for potential violation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.Subject to the investigation are Samjung Enterprise, the builder in the construction project, as well as a subcontractor which hired the deceased workers.The police are expected to verify the type of materials piled up at the site at the time of the fire, and whether safety devices, such as sprinklers and alarms, were operating normally.The police, forensic investigators, fire authorities, and the National Forensic Service(NFS) are scheduled to conduct a joint inspection of the site on Sunday.