N. Korean Military Accuses US of Publicizing Non-Existing N. Korean Nuke Threats

North Korea has once again reaffirmed a resolve to bolster its nuclear capabilities, accusing the U.S. of publicizing non-existing threats from North Korea.In a statement released on Saturday, the policy chief of the North's defense ministry targeted the commander of the U.S. Northern Command, who said the North's nuclear weapons can reach North America.The North's statement argued that the U.S. military is building up public opinion about the North's non-existent threat in a bid to justify its adventurous military ambition and gain superiority.North Korea then claimed that its nuclear weapons program ensures its self-defensive right of a sovereign state, pledging to continue advancing its weapons capabilities.The statement came after U.S. Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot told the U.S. senate Thursday that North Korea’s Hwasong-19 missile can potentially deliver a nuclear payload to targets across North America.