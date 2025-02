Photo : YONHAP News

A large-scale rally was held in the city of Gwangju, the heart of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising, opposing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.Save Korea, a conservative religious group, led an emergency national prayer meeting in Gwangju's Dong District on Saturday, with an estimated ten-thousand people in attendance.Participants from across the nation filled up the Geumnam street in the area, while holding the Korean national flag of taegeukgi and the American national flag.The protesters called for President Yoon's release and to investigate allegations of election rigging.As another rally in support of Yoon's impeachment was scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on the same road, the police set up a barricade with vehicles to separate the two rallies for public safety.