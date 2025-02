Photo : YONHAP News

The Ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin officially ended on Friday, with South Korea ranking second after the host country in the medal standing.While Team Korea's final 16th gold medal was won by the women's curling team on Friday after defeating China with a score of 7-2, South Korea won a total of 16 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals.Winning 16 gold medals was a tie to the nation's record from the 2017 Sapporo Games, and also far more than the eleven that was previously forecast from the Harbin Games by the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee.Six gold, four silver, and three bronze medals were won in nine short track speed skating events, while three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals came from speed skating.In figure skating, Cha Jun-hwan and Kim Chae-yeon each won gold in the men's and women's single skating events, respectively, marking the first-ever concurrent victories for South Korea.