S. Korea, US, Japan Reaffirm 'Unshakable Trilateral Partnership'

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan held their first meeting since the launch of the new Trump administration, reaffirming their "unshakable trilateral partnership."Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his American and Japanese counterparts Marco Rubio and Takeshi Iwaya held talks on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats discussed ways to enhance trilateral cooperation, responses to North Korea issues including its nuclear weapons, regional situations, and ways to expand economic cooperation.In a joint statement, the three sides reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.They committed to maintaining and strengthening international sanctions against the North by responding firmly to violations and evasions of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and applying pressure on Pyongyang to halt illicit activities that fund its nuclear and missile programs.The top diplomats also expressed support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations, the first addition to joint statements of the three nations.