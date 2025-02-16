US Secretary of State Affirms Confidence in Acting President Choi

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated his confidence in Acting President Choi Sang-mok and the strength of the bilateral alliance.According to the U.S. State Department, Rubio gave the affirmation on Saturday during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.It marks the first time a top U.S. official has expressed confidence in South Korea's acting president since the launch of the new Trump administration in January.The department said Rubio reaffirmed America's commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea while expressing the Trump administration's openness to dialogue.It added that Rubio expressed his commitment to enduring defense and economic ties that reflect the importance of the bilateral relationship and its continuity.Rubio reportedly welcomed efforts to further collaborate in the shipbuilding, semiconductor, and energy sectors, especially through increased exportation of American liquefied natural gas.