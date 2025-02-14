Menu Content

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Agree to Enhance Alliance, Cooperate on N. Korea Issues

Written: 2025-02-16 12:25:48Updated: 2025-02-16 13:00:06

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Agree to Enhance Alliance, Cooperate on N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States have agreed to enhance the bilateral alliance and to work closely together on North Korea issues.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his American counterpart Marco Rubio reached the agreement on Saturday during their 40-minute talks held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the South Korea-U.S. alliance, North Korea's nuclear weapons and economic cooperation.

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea and agreed to closely cooperate in the formulation and implementation of North Korea policies in the future.

The two sides reportedly shared information on military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the North's troop dispatch, and agreed to cooperate in efforts to respond to the issue.

As for the new U.S. tariffs recently announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, Cho asked Washington to consider Seoul's position and Rubio reportedly said that he will relay it to related U.S. agencies.
