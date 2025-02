Photo : YONHAP News

The number of jobs in the manufacturing sector fell to the lowest level in 12 years in January amid the economic slump.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the number of employed people in the manufacturing sector came to four-point-39 million at the end of January, down 56-thousand from a year earlier.The figure marks the lowest for the month since January 2013, when it came to four-point-31 million.The figure has been gradually declining in general with slight fluctuations after peaking at four-point-67 million in January 2016.It logged on-year declines for seven consecutive months since July last year amid the economic recession.