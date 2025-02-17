DP Lawmakers: Martial Law Troops Attempted to Cut Off Power to National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) have claimed that martial law troops attempted to cut off power to the National Assembly after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on December 3.The DP lawmakers, who are members of a parliamentary special committee probing Yoon's martial law case, made the claim on Sunday in a press conference at the National Assembly, calling for a thorough investigation.The lawmakers said that they confirmed the martial law troops had cut off power to part of the main building of the Assembly early on December 4, revealing related surveillance footage.The DP lawmakers said that seven of the 16 martial law troops who had entered the main building opened the electrical panel on the basement floor and turned off the general lights for the floor at 1:06 a.m. and emergency lights as well a minute later, fully cutting off the power to the first basement floor.The lawmakers said that the power was cut off just five minutes after the Assembly passed a resolution demanding Yoon lift his martial law decree, adding the cutoff, which plunged the basement level into complete darkness, lasted for about five minutes and 48 seconds.They continued that if the martial law forces had cut off the electricity to the entire main building, or if the power had been cut off a little earlier, the Assembly would have been in chaos in the darkness and would not have been able to lift martial law.