Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy trade minister Park Jong-won will visit the United States this week for talks on pending trade issues, including the new U.S. tariffs.According to the trade ministry, Park will visit Washington from Monday to Friday to meet with senior officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. trade representative.Park will be the nation’s first senior trade official to make an official visit to the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office in January.In the planned meetings, Park is expected to ask for more details about the new tariffs and deliver Seoul’s position and concerns.Park will also likely arrange a visit to the U.S. for industry minister Ahn Duk-geun.Trump recently imposed 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports and announced a plan to slap reciprocal tariffs on countries that charge duties on U.S. imports.