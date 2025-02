Photo : YONHAP News

Gil Won-ok, a victim of Japanese military sexual slavery during World War II, died Sunday at the age of 97.Acting gender equality minister Shin Young-sook announced the death in a statement Sunday, saying Gil campaigned actively at home and abroad to raise awareness of the suffering of the victims.The acting minister said it is heartbreaking to lose another victim of Japanese military sexual slavery, adding that her ministry will continue to work to restore the honor and dignity of the victims.Gil’s death brought the official number of living survivors in South Korea to seven.Of the 240 women registered with the government, 233 have died.