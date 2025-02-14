Menu Content

N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum on Anniversary of Late Father’s Birth

Written: 2025-02-17 09:52:56Updated: 2025-02-17 13:58:46

N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum on Anniversary of Late Father’s Birth

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited a mausoleum to pay his respects on the anniversary of the birth of his late father, Kim Jong-il.

According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim Jong-un made the visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun the previous day.

The palace is where the bodies of Kim Jong-il and state founder Kim Il-sung, the current leader’s grandfather, lie in state.

The KCNA said Kim Jong-il expressed his solemn intent to devote himself to the sacred struggle for the eternal prosperity of the country, the security of the people and the promotion of their well-being, remaining faithful to the revolutionary ideas and the cause of the country’s two late leaders. 

Kim Jong-un was reportedly accompanied by senior party and government officials, including his sister Kim Yo-jong and defense minister No Kwang-chol.  

This is Kim Jong-un’s first reported visit to the mausoleum on the anniversary of his father’s birth since 2021.
