Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Malaysia are set to hold the seventh round of official talks for a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Monday that the two nations will hold the negotiations from Monday to Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.The two sides declared the resumption of FTA talks in March last year.In the seventh round, the two sides will engage in negotiations across eleven sectors, including goods, services, investment and economic cooperation, with a focus on promoting bilateral trade and investment and expanding economic cooperation.Kwon Hye-jin, who is leading the South Korean delegation, vowed to work to quickly conclude a comprehensive FTA, calling Malaysia a key partner in Southeast Asia and saying FTAs are becoming more important amid the spread of protectionism and the rapidly changing trade environment.