Realmeter: Democratic Party Chair Most Popular Presidential Candidate with 43.3% Support

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung is the most popular candidate in a hypothetical presidential election if the Constitutional Court upholds President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.In a survey of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Thursday to Friday, 43-point-three percent of the respondents said they would pick Lee as the next president.Labor minister Kim Moon-soo came in second with 18-point-one percent support, followed by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon with ten-point-three percent, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo with seven-point-one percent and former ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon with five-point-seven percent.In hypothetical one-on-one matchups, the opposition leader was ahead of all other candidates from the ruling bloc outside the margin of error.In a two-way race between Lee and the labor minister, Lee received 46-point-three percent support, beating Kim by 14-point-five percentage points.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.