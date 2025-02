Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said North Korea’s support for Russia has prolonged its war with Ukraine.Cho made the remarks on Sunday during a panel discussion on Asia-Europe security at the 61st Munich Security Conference in Germany.Mentioning the presence of North Korean troops in Russia to fight Ukraine, the minister said there is no precedent for Asian troops participating in a European war at the request of a European nation.Cho said North Korea’s military support for Russia has escalated and prolonged the war in Ukraine, posing a significant security threat not only for Europe but also for the Indo-Pacific region and others.The minister said that in return for its military support, North Korea is seeking military assistance from Russia that would strengthen its capabilities to threaten South Korea, Japan, the United States and other countries.