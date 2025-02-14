Menu Content

US, Russia to Hold Talks about Ending Russia-Ukraine War

Written: 2025-02-17 11:09:25Updated: 2025-02-17 14:27:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Russia will reportedly hold high-level talks this week in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Sunday that he and national security adviser Mike Waltz would depart for Saudi Arabia that night for the talks.

Witkoff and Waltz are expected to join U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently visiting the Middle East. 

But Ukraine and other European nations, which have not been invited to the talks, expressed concerns about the situation. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NBC that he would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Zelenskyy added that strategically, Ukraine is more important for the U.S. because the two countries are partners and allies that share common values.

The French foreign ministry said Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron has invited European leaders to Paris on Monday for discussions on the situation in Ukraine and security issues in Europe.
