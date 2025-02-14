Government Suspends DeepSeek’s Local Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has suspended local service for the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek amid concerns that it collects too much personal information.The Personal Information Protection Commission, under the interior ministry, announced on Monday that the app’s local service was suspended starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, adding that it will resume after improvements are made and supplementary measures taken in accordance with South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act.The suspension will restrict new downloads of the service from app stores.The commission urged existing users to exercise caution by not entering personal information in the input field.Last month, the commission sent an official inquiry to DeepSeek’s headquarters in China, requesting detailed information about the startup’s policy on collecting personal data.The commission’s analysis reportedly found flaws in DeepSeek’s policy on handling personal information.