The Constitutional Court says President Yoon Suk Yeok is not obligated to appear at the tenth hearing in his impeachment trial, slated for Thursday.The court’s press officer Cheon Jae-hyun said during a briefing Monday that Yoon has no obligation to appear, as he is not a witness.On the request from Yoon’s lawyers to change the date of the tenth hearing, Cheon said the court already contacted them Saturday to convey the news that it is not possible.Yoon’s legal team requested the change because the Seoul Central District Court is set to hold a preparatory hearing Thursday in the president’s criminal trial, as well as a hearing to review a request to revoke his pretrial detention.Those hearings can take place even if Yoon, who stands accused of leading an insurrection through martial law, decides not to attend.