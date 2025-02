Photo : YONHAP News

Police say a total of 125 people have been investigated over last month’s violent incursion on the Seoul Western District Court in protest of the decision to issue a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to the police on Monday, 74 of those people have been detained and 70 of their cases have been handed over to the prosecution.The police said they are conducting a thorough investigation to determine who is behind the district court incursion and are looking into 60 reported online posts with regard to suspicions that a group of people conspired to break into the Constitutional Court.Police said they continue to investigate controversial far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who is suspected of involvement in the riot.Meanwhile, according to the special police team looking into the December 3 martial law incident, a total of 54 people have been booked in that case.