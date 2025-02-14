Changwon Prosecutors Hand Over Myung Tae-kyun Case to Seoul Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office has handed over to the Seoul District Prosecutors’ Office a 2022 political funding case involving power broker Myung Tae-kyun, the president and the first lady.The Changwon office explained on Monday that most of the individuals involved in the case reside in Seoul or other regions outside Changwon, and the locations involved in the case are mainly in Seoul.Also on Monday, the prosecutors in Changwon disclosed the interim findings of their probe of the 2022 case.The case centers on allegations that Myung, using his ties with the president and the first lady, accepted some 80 million won, or 55-point-five-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal funds from former ruling party lawmaker Kim Young-sun to help her obtain the ruling party’s nomination before the 2022 by-elections.Prosecutors indicted Kim’s former aide Kang Hye-kyung without physical detention in connection with the case.Kim has also been indicted without physical detention over allegations of leaking information to her two younger siblings about a site in Changwon selected to house a new industrial complex.Her two siblings were indicted on charges of real estate speculation, having allegedly purchased land and buildings based on information they received from Kim.Kim also stands accused of pocketing some 40 million won in illegal political funds from a man who was seeking to have his son enter politics.