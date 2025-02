Photo : YONHAP News

Actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her residence on Sunday at the age of 24.According to the Seongdong Police Station on Sunday, Kim was discovered dead at her home by a friend who had plans to meet her.The police said there were no signs of foul play and no suicide note was found.A Korean National Policy Agency official said Monday that authorities are investigating the death as an apparent suicide.Kim made her debut in 2001 as a child model and gained recognition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009 for her role in “The Traveler,” directed by Lee Chang-dong.She also became well known for her role in the film “The Man from Nowhere,” starring Won Bin.Her career suffered after she caused a traffic accident while under the influence of alcohol in May 2022, and she faced backlash when she attempted a comeback two years later.