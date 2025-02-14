Ruling Party Interim Chief: Yoon Unlikely to Step Down before Impeachment Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party’s interim chief, Kwon Young-se, says he does not believe President Yoon Suk Yeol has considered the possibility of stepping down ahead of a ruling in his impeachment trial.Kwon made the remark Monday during a debate organized by the journalists association Kwanhun Club, when asked about the possibility that Yoon might do so to prevent a clash from breaking out between his supporters and detractors when the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling.Kwon said he does not believe it would be appropriate for Yoon to step down, regardless of whether it is possible legally or constitutionally, as doing so would not settle all the issues.On Yoon’s decision to declare martial law on December 3, the interim chief said it was clearly wrong and excessive.He said despite the main opposition Democratic Party’s reckless actions, it was not right for the president to address those actions with martial law.