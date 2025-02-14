Czech Industry Minister Optimistic About Nuclear Power Plant Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech trade minister expressed optimism on Monday that a deal will be concluded soon for the nuclear power plant construction project for which a South Korean consortium has been selected as the preferred bidder.Czech Minister for Industry and Trade Lukáš Vlček made the statement during his opening remarks at the second South Korea-Czech Republic supply chain and energy dialogue in Seoul.He stressed that South Korea has been working tirelessly on the nuclear project for the past five months, adding that it’s essential to reach a mutually acceptable contract as scheduled.Vlček said the Dukovany power plant project will be the largest investment in Czech history, expressing hope that Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power(KHNP) and the South Korean government will make various efforts to enhance Czech engineering capabilities.A South Korean consortium led by KHNP was selected as the preferred bidder in July to build two nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant.