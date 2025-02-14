Middle, High School Students Becoming More Sedentary; Average Sitting Time Exceeds 10 Hours a Day

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent study found that adolescents are severely lacking in physical activity, spending more than ten hours a day sitting.According to a report released Monday by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, middle and high school students spent an average of eleven-point-02 hours sitting on weekdays in 2023 and nine-point-21 hours on weekends.The report, based on the results of the Youth Health Behavior Survey by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency from 2017 to 2023, showed that middle and high school students sat for ten-point-19 hours on weekdays and eight-point-45 hours on weekends in 2017.While sitting time has steadily increased, the time the students spent sitting for study purposes decreased slightly.On average, the teens spent seven-point-59 hours each weekday sitting down to study in 2023, as compared with seven-point-64 hours in 2017.The research team said adolescents are becoming more sedentary even in their leisure time.