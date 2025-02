Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) has addressed concerns about potential conflicts with the United States regarding legislation to stop large online platforms from monopolizing markets.The chairman of the FTC, Han Ki-jeong, held a press briefing Monday, stressing that the commission will respond appropriately to prevent the matter from evolving into a trade conflict.Han said the FTC will work with the National Assembly to ensure that changes in the trade environment are comprehensively considered during the process of introducing the Platform Competition Promotion Act, adding that the commission will strengthen communication with Washington.The FTC introduced changes to the Fair Trade Act in September last year to curb unfair practices by large platform operators.However, the U.S. has objected to the bill, arguing that it discriminates against its big tech companies.