G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Goal: Complete Dismantlement of N. Korea’s Nuclear Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of Seven(G7) countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the “complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement” of North Korea’s nuclear program.The top diplomats of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan, as well as the high representative of the European Union, resolved to pursue that goal in a joint statement issued Saturday after meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.In the statement, the G7 nations called on the North to scrap its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear program as well as programs involving weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner in line with related UN Security Council resolutions.The top diplomats also said the North’s direct support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine signifies the expansion of a dangerous dispute that could result in serious consequences for Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.