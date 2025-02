Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reaffirmed its plans to launch the National AI Computing Center at an early date, saying it will serve as key infrastructure in the era of artificial intelligence(AI) transformation.Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced the stance Monday during a meeting of the special committee on AI computing infrastructure in Seoul.Choi said the government will launch the center’s services early by securing ten-thousand advanced graphics processing units(GPU) within the year through public-private sector cooperation.He then added that in the first half of next year, the government will support the research sector by establishing six supercomputers equipped with the equivalent of eight-thousand GPUs.