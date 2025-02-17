Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office to Handle 4 Major Cases with Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun at Center

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office is becoming the focus of attention as it takes over for prosecutors in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in cases surrounding power broker Myung Tae-kyun.According to the investigative agency on Monday, the Seoul central office will handle four major cases that also involve President Yoon Suk Yeol, first lady Kim Keon-hee, and presidential hopefuls within the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The first couple is suspected of interfering in the PPP’s candidate nomination process for the 2022 byelections, resulting in the nomination of former Rep. Kim Young-sun.The nomination was allegedly in return for over 80 opinion polls that Myung is accused of conducting illegally for Yoon’s benefit ahead of the 2022 presidential election.Myung is suspected of conducting the polls for Yoon free of charge, which could constitute a violation of the Political Funds Act, and the prosecution is reportedly seeking to summon the first lady for questioning.The polling results during the PPP presidential primaries are also alleged to have been fabricated, possibly a violation of the Public Official Election Act if fraudulent results are found to have helped Yoon win the election.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, both affiliated with the PPP, are suspected of having acquaintances cover the cost of additional polls conducted by Myung’s company.Those polls took place ahead of the 2021 byelections in Oh’s case and ahead of the 2022 local elections in Hong’s case.