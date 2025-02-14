Ruling Camp to Push for Emergency Safety Check at Schools Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling camp will push for an emergency safety check at schools nationwide, while offering support for psychological counseling of teaching staff as part of preventive measures following last week's killing of a student by a teacher in Daejeon.According to ruling People Power Party(PPP) policy chief Kim Sang-hoon on Monday, the party and the government agreed to conduct safety checks ahead of the 2025 academic year and to seek ways to reinforce safety in schools.The ruling camp intends to revise the Educational Officials Act, stipulating an immediate segregation of teaching staff deemed to be at high risk from mental illness and deployment of a response team.An existing illness review committee will be replaced by a committee to review suitability of teaching staff's job performance to take various measures, including leave of absence, and to bolster the review upon their return to work.Those subject to the measures due to mental illness will receive support during treatment and return to work, while the entire teaching community will be eligible for a regular mental health self-assessment and counseling as well as other treatment.The ruling camp will also seek to set up a principle for teachers to see off first- and second-grade elementary students as they get picked up by parents or guardians from afterschool child care programs and to expand surveillance camera installment.