Photo : YONHAP News / Korea e-Sports Association

The sports ministry and the Korea e-Sports Association(KeSPA) announced plans to launch a regional e-sports league within the year.The announcement on Monday comes after the ministry put forth a five-year comprehensive plan to promote the domestic games industry and to vitalize the regional e-sports ecosystem in 2024.Three league events selected for this year are Krafton's PUBG: Battlegrounds, Nimble Neuron's Eternal Return and Nexon Korea's FC Mobile.The new competitions will be separately held from the existing annual Korea eSports Games(KeG).The tournaments will run online and at regional esports stadiums from May through August, while the competition for Eternal Return events will continue through October.