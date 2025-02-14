Bill on High-Level Radioactive Waste Management Passes Subcommittee

Photo : YONHAP News

A special bill concerning management of high-level radioactive waste, which was scrapped at the end of the previous 21st National Assembly, passed a parliamentary subcommittee.Rival parties jointly approved the bill through the subcommittee under the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee on Monday, stipulating the basis for establishment of a facility to dispose of the high-level waste.While high-risk waste from nuclear power plants, like spent fuel, are being temporarily stored, the special bill, if passed by parliament, is expected to lay the groundwork for the creation of intermediate storages by 2050, and permanent disposal facilities by 2060.To ease safety concerns among residents nearby such facilities, the parties agreed to eliminate a clause on future adjustment of the storage capacity, while including one on reflecting opinion from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission when securing the site for construction.The standing committee is expected to put the bill to a plenary vote on Wednesday.