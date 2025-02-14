FM Cho to Attend G20 Ministers' Meeting in S. Africa This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will attend the Group of 20(G20) foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa this week.According to an official at Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, Cho is expected to attend the two-day forum in Johannesburg starting Thursday, with arrangements being made for separate bilateral discussions.While it had been speculated that Cho could hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it has become more likely that the two-way meeting could take place around the time of planned trilateral ministerial talks with their Japanese counterpart next month.Cho last week held a three-way discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the margins of the Munich Security Conference(MSC) in Germany.During the talks, the three sides reaffirmed a resolve to achieve North Korea's complete denuclearization, while expressing support for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations" for the first time in a joint statement.