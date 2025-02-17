Bill on Offshore Wind Power Development Passes Parliamentary Subcommittee

Photo : YONHAP News

A special bill aimed at laying grounds for development of offshore wind power and supply expansion passed a parliamentary subcommittee.The bill was approved by rival parties on Monday during a subcommittee session under the National Assembly's Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee.The bill stipulates the government's direct discovery of locations for wind power development projects and support for licensing compared to existing initiatives led by the private sector.The bill, if passed by parliament, is expected to simplify the related licensing process.The finance minister has authority to exempt the preliminary feasibility study when there is a need to swiftly proceed with a development project.According to the bill, the energy minister has authority to give priority over a project to public institutions that seek to transition from operating coal-fired power plants with capacity of at least 200 megawatts.The so-called three energy bills, including the wind power bill and another on high-level radioactive waste disposal management, that were scrapped at the end of the 21st Assembly, all passed the subcommittee Monday.The standing committee is set to vote on the three bills on Wednesday.