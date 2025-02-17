Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Bill on Offshore Wind Power Development Passes Parliamentary Subcommittee

Written: 2025-02-17 19:03:08Updated: 2025-02-17 19:10:34

Bill on Offshore Wind Power Development Passes Parliamentary Subcommittee

Photo : YONHAP News

A special bill aimed at laying grounds for development of offshore wind power and supply expansion passed a parliamentary subcommittee.

The bill was approved by rival parties on Monday during a subcommittee session under the National Assembly's Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee.

The bill stipulates the government's direct discovery of locations for wind power development projects and support for licensing compared to existing initiatives led by the private sector.

The bill, if passed by parliament, is expected to simplify the related licensing process.

The finance minister has authority to exempt the preliminary feasibility study when there is a need to swiftly proceed with a development project.

According to the bill, the energy minister has authority to give priority over a project to public institutions that seek to transition from operating coal-fired power plants with capacity of at least 200 megawatts.

The so-called three energy bills, including the wind power bill and another on high-level radioactive waste disposal management, that were scrapped at the end of the 21st Assembly, all passed the subcommittee Monday.

The standing committee is set to vote on the three bills on Wednesday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >