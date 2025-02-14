Deputy Trade Minister Vows to Seek ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Discussions with US Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy trade minister Park Jong-won said he will seek “mutually beneficial” discussions with U.S. officials in Washington.Park made the remarks to reporters on Monday upon arriving at Dulles International Airport for a five-day trip to meet with senior U.S. officials to discuss the new U.S. tariffs.The deputy minister said he will listen well to what the U.S. has to say and explain Seoul’s position and opinions well, so that the two sides can have mutually beneficial discussions.Park said the discussions may continue after his visit, saying more opportunities may arise sooner or later for consultations involving other high-level figures.Asked if South Korea has requested exemption from the 25 percent steel and aluminum tariffs, Park said discussions are scheduled and he will comment after the discussions.According to the trade ministry, Park will visit Washington from Monday to Friday to meet with senior officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.