Ninth Hearing in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial Set for Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will hold the ninth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.The hearing, set for 2 p.m., will feature arguments from Yoon’s representatives and those of the National Assembly for two hours each.The court will also review evidence that has been admitted but not yet examined.In an impeachment trial, once all the witnesses have been questioned and all the evidence examined, the court listens to final statements from both sides and wraps up the proceedings.An additional hearing in Yoon’s trial is scheduled Thursday, but Yoon has asked the court to postpone it since a pretrial conference for his criminal trial is set for the same day.On Tuesday the court is likely to announce its decision on whether to postpone the tenth hearing, in which Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho and former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service Hong Jang-won are set to testify.