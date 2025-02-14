Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan to Send Vice Minister-Level Official to Local Event Celebrating Claim to Dokdo

Written: 2025-02-18 09:37:28Updated: 2025-02-18 09:54:11

Japan to Send Vice Minister-Level Official to Local Event Celebrating Claim to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government is reportedly planning to dispatch a vice minister-level official to an annual ceremony celebrating Japan’s claim over Dokdo, the South Korean islets in the East Sea.

According to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily, Tokyo plans to send Erico Imai, parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office, to the annual ceremony set for Saturday in the city of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture. 

The report, which referred to the islets by the Japanese name Takeshima, said it is the 13th consecutive year that the Japanese government is sending a parliamentary vice minister to the annual event.

In March 2005, Shimane Prefecture adopted an ordinance designating February 22 as Takeshima Day to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the prefecture claiming control of the islets. 

The Yomiuri said the prefectural government had called for the participation of Cabinet members, but Tokyo decided not to send any in consideration of relations with Seoul.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >