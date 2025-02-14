Japan to Send Vice Minister-Level Official to Local Event Celebrating Claim to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government is reportedly planning to dispatch a vice minister-level official to an annual ceremony celebrating Japan’s claim over Dokdo, the South Korean islets in the East Sea.According to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily, Tokyo plans to send Erico Imai, parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office, to the annual ceremony set for Saturday in the city of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture.The report, which referred to the islets by the Japanese name Takeshima, said it is the 13th consecutive year that the Japanese government is sending a parliamentary vice minister to the annual event.In March 2005, Shimane Prefecture adopted an ordinance designating February 22 as Takeshima Day to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the prefecture claiming control of the islets.The Yomiuri said the prefectural government had called for the participation of Cabinet members, but Tokyo decided not to send any in consideration of relations with Seoul.