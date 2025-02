Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly sent a delegation to Russia to secure missile technology.According to the Seoul-based Daily NK on Monday, the delegation arrived in Russia on February 4, with technical consultations still underway.The delegation reportedly aims to secure capabilities to upgrade MiG-29 and Su-25 fighter jets and develop aircraft assembly and radar development capabilities.The report said Russia also plans to provide the North Korean delegation with precision missile guidance technology and key technologies for aircraft assembly and radar systems by March.In February last year, North Korea requested a technology transfer from Russia to enhance its air force.Once the technology transfer is complete, North Korea reportedly plans to complete its aircraft assembly line by the end of the year.