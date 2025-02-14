Police Consider Transferring Secret Service Officials’ Case to Anti-Corruption Body

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are considering whether the state anti-corruption body should take over a case involving two senior secret service officials who are suspected of obstructing efforts to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol in January.The special police team looking into the December 3 martial law situation said Tuesday that it is mulling a transfer of the officials’ case to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).The team is investigating Presidential Security Service deputy chief Kim Sung-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the agency’s protection bureau, over allegations that they obstructed the CIO’s attempts to arrest Yoon in connection with his martial law move.An official from the police team said it is considering the transfer if the prosecution fails to request pretrial detention warrants for Kim and Lee.Last week police sought warrants to detain Kim and Lee, accusing them of obstructing the performance of official duties and abusing their authority, but the prosecution has yet to decide whether to file warrant requests with the court.It was the third such request the police made for Kim and the second for Lee.