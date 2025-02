Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vowed pan-governmental measures to support exports in response to the new U.S. tariffs.Choi made the pledge Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting, saying the Trump administration has started a tariff war, putting South Korean exports in a state of emergency.The acting president said the government will come up with comprehensive measures, including trade finance support in the highest amounts ever and diversification of export items and regions.Choi said the U.S. is also set to impose tariffs on automobiles and semiconductors, the nation’s key export items, putting the government’s response capabilities to the test.The government will announce specific measures at an export strategy meeting set for Tuesday afternoon.The acting president also said the government will announce related measures on Thursday at a meeting on artificial intelligence.