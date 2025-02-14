Acting President: Rival Parties Can Narrow Differences on Special Semiconductor Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday that the rival parties can resolve their differences on a special semiconductor bill if they communicate sincerely.The acting president made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, saying the purpose of politics is to serve the people and the method is communication.Rival parties have yet to narrow their differences on the bill, which seeks to exempt semiconductor companies from the 52-hour workweek system.The bill failed to pass the legislative review subcommittee of the parliamentary committee on trade, industry and energy on Monday.Choi said the rival parties can fully narrow their differences through communication about concerns that the exemption could encourage long working hours.The acting president also welcomed the news that the policy consultative body involving the government and the National Assembly will hold its first meeting Thursday.Choi called for the newly formed committee to produce meaningful outcomes on a supplementary budget and key bills that affect people’s lives.