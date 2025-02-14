Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Acting President: Rival Parties Can Narrow Differences on Special Semiconductor Bill

Written: 2025-02-18 11:29:42Updated: 2025-02-18 13:30:03

Acting President: Rival Parties Can Narrow Differences on Special Semiconductor Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday that the rival parties can resolve their differences on a special semiconductor bill if they communicate sincerely. 

The acting president made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, saying the purpose of politics is to serve the people and the method is communication.

Rival parties have yet to narrow their differences on the bill, which seeks to exempt semiconductor companies from the 52-hour workweek system.

The bill failed to pass the legislative review subcommittee of the parliamentary committee on trade, industry and energy on Monday.

Choi said the rival parties can fully narrow their differences through communication about concerns that the exemption could encourage long working hours.

The acting president also welcomed the news that the policy consultative body involving the government and the National Assembly will hold its first meeting Thursday.

Choi called for the newly formed committee to produce meaningful outcomes on a supplementary budget and key bills that affect people’s lives.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >