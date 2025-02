Photo : YONHAP News

The special police team in charge of the December 3 martial law case has raided the home and office of former interior minister Lee Sang-min.Investigators from the team are conducting a search Tuesday morning to secure materials related to the alleged order to cut off power and water to several media outlets on the night of December 3.The offices of National Fire Agency Commissioner Heo Seok-gon and the agency’s deputy commissioner were also raided.The former interior minister is suspected of phoning the head of the fire agency on the night of December 3 and asking him to cooperate with a police request to cut off power and water to several media outlets and a polling company.