Photo : YONHAP News

A special semiconductor bill that would provide incentives to chipmakers failed to gain approval from a parliamentary subcommittee after rival camps couldn’t narrow their differences on a clause regarding the workweek.The National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee convened a meeting of its industry subcommittee on Monday and discussed the passage of the special bill.The ruling and opposition parties agree on the need to provide subsidies to semiconductor companies.However, they remained at odds on a clause in the bill that would exempt semiconductor companies from the 52-hour maximum workweek rules.The industry committee plans to convene another subcommittee meeting to continue deliberations over the bill.The special semiconductor bill is also set to be actively discussed Thursday at a meeting of rival camps and the government.