Constitutional Court to Proceed with Yoon’s Tenth Impeachment Hearing Thursday as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will hold the tenth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial on Thursday as planned.The court’s acting president, Moon Hyung-bae, announced on Tuesday during the trial’s ninth hearing that the tenth hearing will take place on schedule at 2 p.m. Thursday.Moon said in making its decision, the court took into account that there is a break between the preparatory hearing in the president’s criminal trial, which is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court, and his tenth impeachment hearing in the afternoon.Moon said the court also took into consideration that the tenth hearing will feature three witnesses at the request of Yoon’s defense team.Yoon’s lawyers had requested a new date for the tenth hearing, on the grounds that the Seoul Central District Court is set to hold a preparatory hearing for the president’s criminal trial on the same day, as well as a hearing to review a request to revoke his pretrial detention.