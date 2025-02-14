Actor Yoo Ah-in Released from Prison after 5 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Yoo Ah-in has been released from prison after five months behind bars after receiving a suspended sentence on appeal.The Seoul High Court on Tuesday handed down a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a fine of two million won, or one-thousand-380 U.S. dollars, for Yoo.In September, Yoo was sentenced to one year in prison and fined two million won by the Seoul Central District Court for habitually using Propofol and other drugs.In issuing the ruling, the appellate court said the lower court’s sentence was unfair upon taking into account various factors, including motive as well as means and ends.But the appellate court upheld the lower court’s decision to sentence Yoo’s acquaintance, identified by the surname Choi, to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for smoking marijuana.The actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, was indicted in September and accused of injecting the intravenous anesthetic Propofol and other drugs 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022 under the pretext of anesthesia for cosmetic procedures.