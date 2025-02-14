Chinese Tourists Slated to Depart for North Korea on Feb. 24

Photo : YONHAP News

With Chinese travel agencies booking trips to North Korea, it is expected that the reclusive state will soon open its borders to foreign tourists for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.A Beijing-based travel agency is selling a four-day, three-night vacation package that departs February 24 for the border city of Rason, North Korea’s special economic zone.The travel agency said in an ad for Chinese tourists that under China’s regional cooperation with North Korea’s tourism bureau, overseas travel between the two countries will officially start in 2025, adding that it is the first time in five years that the North is opening tourism to foreigners.The agency’s package offers sightseeing by car, a Chinese guide, accommodations at a three-star hotel, meals, a North Korean visa and travel insurance.Other activities include a North Korean taekwondo demonstration and visits to the Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il greenhouses, the Ryeongseon food processing plant and Gulpo Beach.North Korea closed its borders in January 2020 amid the global spread of COVID-19 but recently began allowing a limited number of tourists to enter the country, starting with people from Russia.