Direct Relief to Receive 17th Seoul Peace Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

The nonprofit humanitarian organization Direct Relief has been named the winner of the 17th Seoul Peace Prize.The Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation announced the decision Tuesday.The foundation said the U.S.-based organization has protected the lives of people facing various crises, including natural disasters, war, climate disaster and poverty, by providing them with medical supplies.It added that Direct Relief not only practiced humanity but also contributed significantly to human welfare by giving people hope of starting a new life.Direct Relief CEO Byron Scott said he is honored that the organization’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid for the past 76 years have gained recognition from such a prestigious institution.Founded in 1948, Direct Relief has been active in projects to address health equity, improve the health of mothers and newborns, and fight drug addiction.The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to honor the spirit of peace of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.Previous recipients include former UN Secretary Generals Ban Ki-moon and Kofi Annan, as well as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.Four of the recipients of the Seoul Peace Prize have gone on to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.