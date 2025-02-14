Menu Content

Domestic

Court Denies Yoon’s Request to Reschedule 10th Hearing in Impeachment Trial

Written: 2025-02-18 18:15:43Updated: 2025-02-18 18:49:35

Court Denies Yoon’s Request to Reschedule 10th Hearing in Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has turned down President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request to reschedule the tenth hearing in his impeachment trial, set for Thursday, but agreed to delay the hearing by an hour.

The court’s acting President Moon Hyung-bae on Tuesday notified both the team representing Yoon and the team representing the National Assembly of the decision not to reschedule the hearing.

While the court initially planned to start the hearing at 2 p.m., Yoon’s team made a second request to consider adjusting the time and the court moved it to 3 p.m. 

On Friday, Yoon’s team requested the change of date because the Seoul Central District Court scheduled a hearing on the same day to review a request to revoke the president’s pretrial detention as he stands accused of leading an insurrection through martial law.

The first preparatory hearing in Yoon’s criminal trial is also expected to begin at 10 a.m. the same day.

At the request of Yoon’s side, three witnesses are set to testify at Thursday’s hearing: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at 3 p.m., former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won at 5 p.m. and Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho at 7 p.m.
